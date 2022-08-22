Manipur: Myanmar national held with explosives in Moreh

Imphal: In a joint operation, Manipur Police along with the security forces in Tengnoupal district arrested one Myanmar national along with arms and ammunition at border town Moreh on Friday, said an official.
Based on specific input, troops of Assam Rifles along with Manipur Police launched a joint operation and apprehended a Myanmar citizen at Canan Veng in Moreh.
As per reports, the seized weapons include two 9mm pistols, 41 live rounds, four mobile phones, and one wireless radio set.
The arrested persons along with recovered items have been handed over to Moreh Police Station (Manipur) for further investigations, the official said.
Also read | ‘Blocked YouTube channels spread nuclear fear, communal hatred, monetised fake news’
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Guwahati teenager rescued from Jammu and Kashmir
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for August 22
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Khanapara Teer for August 22
- Ease of doing drug business, Rahul asks in attack on PM over Gujarat ‘drug hauls’
- Assam: Two Islamic clerics arrested for links with AQIS
- Meghalaya: HYC asks Conard Sangma not be dictated by Assam CM