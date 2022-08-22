Imphal: The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) paid homage to former Chief Minister of Manipur and Member of Parliament, Rishang Keishing on his 5th death anniversary on Monday.

MPCC president K Meghachandra, CLP leader Okram Ibobi Singh, senior Congress leaders and party workers paid floral tribute during an event held at Congress Bhawan in Imphal.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

See more Shri @meghachandra_k Hon'ble President, MPCC pays homage to Shri Rishang Keishing, Former CM of Manipur and 1st Member of Parliament from Manipur (1952), On his 5th death Anniversary today at Congress Bhawan, BT Road, Imphal.@INCIndia @RahulGandhi @BHAKTACHARANDAS pic.twitter.com/QTjqdwBWjx — INC Manipur (@INCManipur) August 22, 2022

“Today, we honour Manipur’s grand old leader the state’s longest serving CM, Rishang Keishing, on his death anniversary,” the Congress party tweeted.

“A seasoned politician, he was also the oldest parliamentarian in India. Today, we honour his legacy,” it added.

See more Today, we honour grand old leader, former Chief Minister Shri Rishang Keishing on his 5th death anniversary.

First Member of parliament from Manipur (Lok Sabha, 1952) A seasoned politician, he was also the oldest parliamentarian in India. Today, we honour his legacy. pic.twitter.com/NceiAZSo2U — INC Manipur (@INCManipur) August 22, 2022

Rishang Keishing was the first member of Parliament from Manipur (Lok Sabha) in 1952. He was also a two-term member of Rajya Sabha in 2002 and 2008.

A native of Bungpa Khunou village in Kamjong district, Rishang served as the Chief Minister of Manipur from 1980 to 1988 and from 1994 to 1997. He died at the age of 97 on August 22 in 2017.

Also read | Assam-Meghalaya to form three regional committees to settle border dispute

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









