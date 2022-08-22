Imphal: The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) paid homage to former Chief Minister of Manipur and Member of Parliament, Rishang Keishing on his 5th death anniversary on Monday.
MPCC president K Meghachandra, CLP leader Okram Ibobi Singh, senior Congress leaders and party workers paid floral tribute during an event held at Congress Bhawan in Imphal.
“Today, we honour Manipur’s grand old leader the state’s longest serving CM, Rishang Keishing, on his death anniversary,” the Congress party tweeted.
“A seasoned politician, he was also the oldest parliamentarian in India. Today, we honour his legacy,” it added.
Rishang Keishing was the first member of Parliament from Manipur (Lok Sabha) in 1952. He was also a two-term member of Rajya Sabha in 2002 and 2008.
A native of Bungpa Khunou village in Kamjong district, Rishang served as the Chief Minister of Manipur from 1980 to 1988 and from 1994 to 1997. He died at the age of 97 on August 22 in 2017.
