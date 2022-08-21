Imphal: The district administration of Jiribam in Manipur revoked the imposition of Section 144 of CrPC after two months in the entire district on Saturday.

In a fresh order, district magistrate W Malemnganba Chenglei stated that there has been no report of occurrence of any untoward incident in the scheduled areas since the issue of the orders. In view of the improvement of law and order situation, it is of the opinion of this court that the enforcement of the said order is no longer required, it stated.

“In exercise of powers under sub-section 5 of section 144 CrPC 1973, do hereby rescind the said prohibitory orders with immediate effect,” stated the district magistrate.

Earlier, the decision to imposed the prohibitory order in the entire district was taken on August 8 after reports from reliable sources that there is a likelihood of serious breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquility and grave danger to human lives and properties in the district from some anti-social elements.

