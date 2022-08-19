Imphal: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) at Mantripukhri in Imphal, Manipur and interacted with troops of Red Shield Division and Assam Rifles. He was accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, GOC-in-C Eastern Command Lieutenant General RP Kalita and GOC Spear Corps Lieutenant General RC Tiwari along with other senior officers of the Army and Assam Rifles.

During the visit, Defence minister Rajnath Singh was briefed about the counter-insurgency as well as border management operations on the Indo-Myanmar border to maintain peace and tranquillity in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Addressing the personnel, the Defence minister appreciated the officers and soldiers for performing their duty with courage and conviction despite challenges posed by terrain &weather and for improving the security situation in Manipur. It’s a matter of great pride to stand amongst the Indian Army and Assam Rifles troops, he said.

Rajnath Singh also lauded the contribution of the Red Shield Division ever since its raising: be it in the 1971 war, as part of IPKF in Sri Lanka or its present role. He commended the stellar role of Assam Rifles in the last seven decades and their immense contribution to internal security, securing the Indo-Myanmar border and key role in bringing North East into the national mainstream.

“For this reason, you are called ‘Friends of the North East People’ and ‘Sentinels of North East”, he stated.

Singh exhorted the forces to keep the National Flag high through unflinching dedication, asserting that the Nation can achieve absolute potential only when its borders are safe.

More than 1,000 troops of the Red Shield Division and Assam Rifles took part in the interaction with the Union defence minister.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

On Thursday, Rajnath Singh also graced the opening ceremony of the 131st Edition of the Durand Cup 2022 Manipur Derby at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal. The first such tournament in the state, the football tournament was organised by the Indian Armed Forces and supported by the Government of Manipur.

During his visit to Manipur, the Defence minister also paid homage to the Armed forces personnel, who have lost their lives in a recent landslide in the Makhuam railway construction site in Noney district and felicitated the Veer Naris (brave women).

“The nation will forever remain indebted to their service and sacrifice. The MoD stands firmly by their families,” Singh tweeted.

See more Paid respects to the Armed Forces personnel, who lost their lives in a recent landslide at Tupul in Manipur and felicitated the ‘Veer Naaris’. The nation will forever remain indebted to their service and sacrifice. The MoD stands firmly by their families.https://t.co/2ouUk2sowi pic.twitter.com/38pkH1crwY — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 18, 2022

Also Read | Rajnath Singh inaugurates Manipur chapter of Durand Cup

Trending Stories









