Imphal: Manipur celebrated the 76th Independence Day on Monday with great fervour as chief minister N Biren Singh inspected the Guard of Honour and graced the main Independence Day celebrations as the chief guest at 1st Manipur Rifles Parade ground in Imphal West.

Addressing the gathering, chief minister N Biren Singh said, “Such a joyous feeling to celebrate the 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in a free-spirited, creativity infused and development oriented India under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi.”

“With great pride and honour, led the Independence Day celebration at 1st MR ground in Imphal. Addressed the people of the state and highlighted the great achievements that we have achieved in the last 75 years of Independence,” the chief minister tweeted.

T Lalboi Haokip, commandant of the 2nd Indian Reserve Battalion was the parade commander during the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence Day celebration.

Altogether, 15 contingents, including Manipur Forest, participated the march past. The other contingents included Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Combined 6th and 7th Manipur Rifles, 3rd IRB, Combined Civil Police (Male) of Imphal West and Imphal East, 9th IRB (Manila), Combined Civil Police (Female) of Imphal West and Imphal East, Home Guard (Male), Combined VDF of Imphal West and Imphal East, Manipur Fire Service, Traffic Police (Women), 14th BN. senior NCC, 65th Girls senior NCC and NCC senior Air Wing.

CM Biren Singh also distributed awards to several distinguished state officials, including President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Police Investigation, Police Medal for Meritorious Services, Chief Minister’s Award for Good Governance, Chief Minister’s Trophy for Anti-Drug Campaign, Chief Minister’s Certificate of Recognition and Chief Minister’s Trophy for Community Service, among others, that included a citation and cash prize, among others, during the Independence Day celebration.

Similar celebrations were also held in various parts of the state by joining with the rest of the country on the occasion of the 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Meanwhile, unlike previous years, Manipur also celebrated the Independence Day with special cultural programme at Hapta Kangjeibung in Imphal.

“For the first time in the history of Manipur, a special cultural celebration was held in connection with Independence Day at Hapta Kangjeibung. Participated by people from the communities, this unique celebration, filled with cultural dances, special drills, and patriotic songs have set a precedent in celebrating the unity and harmony among all communities of Manipur,” CM Biren said.

Seven Commonwealth Games 2022 medalists from the state, including gold medalist Saikhom Mirabhai Chanu and silver medalist Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam, were also honoured in recognition for their exceptional performance in Birmingham.

A joy of Independence performance by Education (S) department was one of the main highlights of the cultural event. The programme also featured dancing drummers by rhythms of Manipur, including Maring war dance, Kuki dance, Kabui dance among others.

