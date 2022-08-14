Manipur CM flags off motorbike rally to mark 75 years of Independence

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday flagged off a motorbike rally from state capital Imphal to Mao town on the Nagaland border to mark the 75 years of India’s Independence.

The rally, organised by the Home Department and the state police, will cover a distance of 105 km.

“The rally is a part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, and will take the message of the country’s independence to the people,” Singh said.

It will also spread the message of oneness and integrity, he added.

