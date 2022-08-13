Imphal: Manipur observed the 131st Patriots’ Day on Saturday and paid rich tributes to the brave heroes who made supreme and selfless sacrifices during the Anglo-Manipuri war of 1891.

The day was observed in various parts of the state in memory of the martyrs.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Chief Minister N Biren Singh paid traditional tributes to the brave martyrs Bir Tikendrajit and Thangal General who fought against the British Empire at Hicham Yaicham Pat and Thangal General Complex in Imphal. The CM was joined by ministers, MLAs from all the political parties, and state senior officials.

“Humble tributes to our brave forefathers who laid down their lives for the dignity, integrity and sovereignty of Manipur on this Patriots’ Day. It was on this day that Bir Tikendrajit & Thangal General were hanged to death for resisting the British imperialism,” the CM tweeted.

Taking to Facebook, Minister Th Biswajit Singh said, “Paid my floral tributes to Bir Tikendrajit Singh and Thangal General during the observance of the Patriots Day, 2022. They were the true patriots of Manipur who made the supreme sacrifice for the protection of the sovereignty of our motherland.”

A statue of Bir Tikendrajit was also unveiled by the minister of state for external affairs and education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh in Assam’s Hojai district and paid floral tributes to the martyrs on the occasion of the 131st Patriots’ Day.

“With due solemnity, observed Patriots’ Day at Shivpur, Jugijan in Hojai district, Assam by opening the statue of Bir Tikendrajit. Paid floral tributes to the brave forefathers who laid down their lives for the dignity and sovereignty of Manipur,” MoS Ranjan Singh posted on Facebook.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Earlier, in his message, the CM said: “On this day, two brave sons of Manipur, Yuvraj Tikendrajit Singh and Thangal General, faced the gallows valiantly for taking leading roles in resisting the mighty British Imperialist army,” he stated.

The day reminds the people of the supreme and selfless sacrifices made by hundreds of soldiers in defending the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Manipur, despite knowing that they would be defeated, CM Biren mentioned.

Patriots’ Day is observed every year on August 13 in memory of our brave patriots who laid down their lives in the Anglo-Manipuri War of 1981.

Also Read | Manipur: Tricolour hoisted at India’s eastern-most end along Myanmar

Trending Stories









