Kangpokpi: The Indian National Flag was hoisted at Mount Koubru as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga (HGT) Campaign, which is celebrated under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrating 75 historic years of India’s Independence, on Thursday.

The event was organised by the District Administration Kangpokpi in collaboration with the Nehru Yuva Kendra, and Kangpokpi Forest Division. The team comprising of various departments led by Deputy Commissioner Kengoo Zuringla, began the ascent early in the morning at the Kanglatongbi Kangpokpi Reserved Forest (KKRF).

DC Zuringla said that the idea behind hoisting the Indian National Flag atop Mount Koubru is to celebrate the spirit of freedom and be grateful to our motherland. She called upon the citizens to participate in the celebration of Independence Week from August 11-17, 2022.

The Divisional Forest Officer, Kangpokpi, issued instructions which included keeping the mountain and its surrounding area clean, not to harm plants/animals or disturb the surroundings.

Meanwhile, the National Flag were hoisted at various government department offices and schools in the district. Posters issued by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations in connection with the celebration of Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign were displayed at different locations within the district.

