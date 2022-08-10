Imphal: A Norwegian woman was arrested on Tuesday for living illegally in the border town of Moreh in the Tengnoupal district without any valid documentation, an official said.

As per the official statement, troops of Tengnoupal Battalion Assam Rifles, under the aegis of IGAR (South), foiled an attempt of illegal immigration and carried out a routine checking at Permanent Vehicle Check Post, Khudengthabi.

During the checking, a foreigner lady identified as Mya Kyay Mon, 51, and a resident of Norway, was reported at Foreigner Check Point, it said.

Following standard procedures, the troops on duty checked her documents and found that the lady was a Norwegian National, however, her passport and visa had both expired.

Upon enquiry, the lady revealed that she had arrived in India on May 24, 2019, and has been staying at Moreh illegally post expiry of her visa and passport, the official said.

“The lady has been handed over to Moreh Police station for further legal proceedings,” the official added.

