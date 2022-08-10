Imphal: Nearly three months after incessant rainfall washed away its foundation, the Irang Bailey Bridge, which connects the Imphal-Jiribam Road along the National Highway 37, was reopened to the public on Wednesday.

Chief minister N Biren Singh posted a video on Facebook of light vehicles moving over the newly-constructed bridge on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

On Tuesday, the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) said the Irang Bailey Bridge in the Jiribam segment will reopen to traffic and commercial utilisation from August 15.

As per the sources, the new Bailey bridge, supplied by Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited, could withstand 40 tonnes of load.

On May 12, a Bailey bridge over the Irang River in Taobam village of Tamenglong district collapsed due to heavy rains, thereby cutting off the second lifeline of the people of the state.

Since then, vehicles plying along the affected highway had to take a detour from Rengpang village via the old Kachar road, crossing Khoupum valley and the Bishnupur district.

Also Read | Manipur announces Loktak lake ‘clean up’; locals fear loss of fishing commons

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









