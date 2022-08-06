Imphal: The Manipur Assembly has unanimously adopted two private member resolutions to set up a state population commission and implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The resolutions were moved by JD(U) legislator Kh Joykishan on Friday, the last day of the budget session of the state assembly.

He claimed that the hill areas of the state saw a population growth of 153.3 per cent between 1971 and 2001, and it mounted to 250.9 per cent during the 2001-2011 period.

The valley areas also recorded a population growth of 94.8 per cent from 1971 to 2001 and around 125 per cent from 2001 to 2011, Joykishan stated.

The JD(U) MLA raised his concern over the alleged infiltration of outsiders into Manipur.

He claimed that there are restrictions on people from the valley districts for settling in the hills, and the whopping population growth, particularly in the hills, could be attributed to the alleged influx of people from outside.

Manipur shares an international border with Myanmar.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh participated in the discussion on the resolutions and said such motions to establish a population commission and implement the NRC in the state would serve the collective interests of all the members of the House.

Meanwhile, several civic bodies demanded an updated NRC with a fixed cut-off base year to identify illegal immigrants in the northeastern state.

Assembly adjourned

The 2nd session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly from July 25 to August 5, 2022, was adjourned sine die on Friday.

The 11-day long 2nd session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly witnessed 11 sittings, obituary references held, 110 starred questions, four starred questions withdrawn, 36 unscarred questions, one unstarred questions withdrawn, 12 papers laid, six calling attention, one presentation of Committee Report and adopted, 16 Government Bills introduced and 14 Government Bills passed, billed referred to Select Committee 1, billed referred to Hill Area Committee 1, Election of 3 Financial Committee held Private Member Resolution 2 and discussion on a matter of Public Interest 1.

The House passed the “The Manipur Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2022 (Bill No.12 of 2022)” and “The Manipur (Hill Areas) District Councils (Sixth Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Bill No. 15 of 2022)”.

Letpao Haokip, minister (in-charge of Tribal Affairs and Hills Department) stated that the bill “The Manipur (Hill Areas) District Councils (Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Bill No. 16 of 2022)” has some technical error and requires further examination and since it is related to Hill Areas under section 20 of the original bill, the bill be referred back to the Hill Area Committee for further discussion.

Private Members Resolution

Chief minister N Biren Singhsaid that the resolutions moved by the members MLA Kh Joykisan Singh and MLA Kh Ibomcha Singh is in the interest of the members of the House and will urged to the concerned authorities.

MLA K Meghachandra supported the resolution moved by MLA Kh Ibomcha Singh and said that it is the need of the hour in the interest of those people following Sanamahi religion. Putting a separate religion code in the census operation will improve the status and development of the people, he added.

The House unanimously adopted the two Private Member Resolutions – “therefore the House has resolved to established the Population Commission of the State and also to introduce and enforce NRC (National Register of Citizens) and “this House Unanimously resolves to reaffirm the Resolution No.86 passed by the House on 1st August, 2003 urging the Government of India to record ‘Sanamahi Religion’ in the census report and also allot separate code number of the religion in the Census operation”.

