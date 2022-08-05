Manipur: UNC urges Nagas to hoist Naga Flag on August 14

Imphal: The United Naga Council (UNC) has urged the Naga villages in Manipur to hoist the Naga national flag on the occasion of the 77th Naga Independent Day celebration.

In a statement issued on Friday, the UNC, the apex body of the Nagas living in Manipur, said the decision was taken by the Naga frontal organisations under the aegis of the UNC on Wednesday following the seven Remembrance program of the historic framework agreement signed between the Government of India and NSCN.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“As you are aware of the sanctity of our National Flag, we direct you to accord the highest honour and respect it deserved as always while hoisting the same since it is the most revered symbol of our oneness and guiding light of our way forward as a Nation. Many noble Naga souls have embraced martyrdom defending it and it is our bounden duty and responsibility to keep it fluttering amongst the flags of many other Nations thus making a statement that Nagas are no lesser,” it stated.

UNC said that the Naga national flag will be hoisted in Naga homelands.

However, it instructed Naga leaders and the public to refrain from indulging in any act(s) both overt and covert that will antagonise the established position and principle of the Naga nation.

While expressing its heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to all Nagas who have spiritedly participated and made selfless contributions in defending our birthright and land, UNC states that “we are confident that all of you will continue to stand firmed safeguarding our God’s given liberty and freedom.”

The UNC also directed the district apex organisations and tribes to ensure that Naga flag is hoisted in every Naga Village on August 14.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Manipur: ShiRock 2022 winner yet to receive Rs 10 lakh prize money

Trending Stories









