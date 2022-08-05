Imphal: Mizoram band The Prophets, who won the 2022 ShiRock Music Festival in May, have not received the Rs 10 lakh prize money from the Manipur tourism department even two months after the festival was concluded.

A progressive Christian metal band based in Aizawl, The Prophets also bagged the best keyboardist award at the ShiRock 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Organised by the Manipur tourism department, ShiRock 2022, one of the state’s largest annual rock music competition, was held as part of the state-level Shirui Lily festival in Ukhrul district from May 25 to 28.

The organisers of ShiRock 2022 reportedly told the winner that the prize money would be transferred within a week after the contest. But now, it has been over two months since the competition concluded.

Speaking to EastMojo on Friday, Ukhrul AC MLA Ram Muivah said the funds were released by the state finance department about three weeks ago after his intervention.

Ukhrul AC MLA Ram Muivah

“But unfortunately, the tourism director was under COVID-19 quarantine for two weeks. After he joined work, he took his own time and later the money was transferred to Ukhrul district deputy commissioner’s account. But, instead of releasing the money directly to the event managers, he entrusted it to the ADM. However, the ADM was unwell and out of station then,” said Muivah.

It was only after Muivah’s intervention, that money has been transferred to the event managers. “I have given my advice to the event managers that the money must be paid to all by today by all means, including the winner, the Prophets,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He added that the tourism department has released only 50% of the total amount so far.

“I don’t know how much amount the finance department has released, but the tourism director has released only 50% of the amount. And I have been keeping in touch with the commissioner of tourism department and have requested him to pay the final amount to all,” added the MLA.

The annual rock musical carnival ShiRock 2022 was held at the Bakshi ground in Ukhrul and featured 16 of the finest rock music bands from across northeast India for the competition.

The competition carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh for the winner, Rs 5 lakh as the second prize and Rs 2.5 lakh as the third prize with six individual prizes of Rs 25,000 each.

Also read | ‘Legend’: What Chris Hemsworth tweeted after Mirabai Chanu’s gold

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









