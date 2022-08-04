Imphal: The All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM), All Naga Students’ Association Manipur (ANSAM), Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO-GHQ) and its federating units on Thursday resolved to intensify the ongoing agitations across the hill districts until the state government fulfilled all their demands.

In a letter addressed to the Hill Areas Committee (HAC) chairman and its members, the joint tribal students’ bodies stated that ATSUM, ANSAM and KSO-GHA and its federating units will not only continue its agitation but intensify the protests until all their demands were fulfilled.

The main demands of the ATSUM, the apex body of the state’s tribal students and its federating units, include the tabling and passage of the HAC-recommended draft Manipur (Hill Areas) Autonomous District Council, Bill 2021 in the ongoing budget session of the Assembly as well as the immediate release of the arrested union members from police custody.

While urging the elected representatives of the hill districts to stand and raise the pertinent issue in the interest of the tribal populace of Manipur, the bodies stated: “We fervently implore the vanguard of Hill Areas to reiterate the HAC recommended ADC Bill 2021 and pursue for tabling of the same in the ongoing 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly session.”

ATSUM further urged the HAC chairman and its members to reject the Manipur (Hill Areas) District Council sixth and seventh Amendment Bill 2022 in the House, stating that the imposed controversial bill does not follow due process and undermines the powers and functions of the HAC.

“It defeats the intent and spirit of Articles 371 (C) of the Constitution of India. It has truly hurt the collective sentiments of the tribal community of the state and is highly unacceptable,” stated the bodies.

The student bodies also alleged that the tribal leaders were deceitfully arrested by Manipur police on the pretext of invitation for a meeting, and was nothing less than “rubbing salt on the wounds”.

“Such unholy and unbecoming act of the government should be condemned by all the tribals MLAs in the assembly and ask for unconditional release of ATSUM leaders,” it added.

Normal life in the hill districts has been thrown out of gear with business establishments and educational institutions shut down following a call for an indefinite shutdown by ATSUM and endorsed by several student bodies since Tuesday evening.

