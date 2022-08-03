Kohima: The Chandel Naga Peoples Organization (CNPO), which represents the nine tribes of the Naga population living in the Chandel district of Manipur, urged PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday to expedite the protracted Indo-Naga peace process.

The organisation wrote to the PM seeking his intervention in breaking the impasse over the signing of the peace accord. The letter was signed by the CNPO President RD David Boyes.

The call for intervention comes exactly seven years after the signing of the historic Framework Agreement (FA) between the Centre and the NSCN-IM in August 2015.

“India has been in the global limelight for its leadership, economic growth and other human endeavours for the past 75 years and the country is garnering global attention under the leadership of Modi. It is during this glory that India should also strive to resolve one of the long-pending Naga issues,” the CNPO wrote in the letter to the PM.

“During the August 3, 2015 agreement, the PM had given hope and direction towards a lasting honourable and inclusive solution to the protracted Indo-Naga Political conflict,” the letter further read.

The CNPO also urged the PM’s office to expedite the process of the inclusive and honourable settlement by avoiding the previous mistakes of the Nine-Point and 16-Point agreements.

The organisation of nine Naga tribes also pointed out that the Centre and NSCN (I-M) group observed 25 years of signing the “Indo-Naga” ceasefire agreement at Choümukedima near Dimapur, Nagaland’s commercial hub on August 1, 2022.

The ceasefire between the outfit and the Centre had come into effect on August 1, 1997.

“India being the victim of colonialism, we believe that it can understand the legitimate aspiration of the Nagas as much as Indians did before the independence in 1947,” the letter read, adding, “the Prime Minister, his council of ministers and parliamentarians need to decisive in bringing an inclusive solution and expedite the peace process so it does not deprive about Nagas their right to independence.”

