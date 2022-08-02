Imphal: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday said that a total of 5.6 km of the Indo-Myanmar border fencing between border pillar no.79 and 81 has been completed so far.

Singh, who is also the Leader of the House, was replying to the question raised by MLA K Ranjit Singh on the eighth day of the ongoing 2nd session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly.

The chief minister said that while a total of 60.023 km of fencing will be taken up by the Union Home ministry, the Indo-Myanmar fencing issue will be jointly taken up by the governments of India and Myanmar.

After submitting timely proposal to the Ministry of Minority Affairs, the CM said, the state government can avail of various schemes like Minority Pre-Matric Scholarships Schemes, Minority Post-Matric Scholarships Schemes, Minority Merit-cum-Means Scholarship Schemes, Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakaram(PMJVK) to the minorities.

The CM informed the House that minorities in the state include Muslims, Christians, Jain, Parsis, Buddhists and the Sikhs.

Replying to the question raised by MLA Sheikh Noorul Hassan, the chief minister further said ITI Lilong has been established under Skill Labour, Employment & Enterprenuership Department and offers courses in craftsmanship, carpentry, molding & welding and other skill development training programmes.

Rural development and Panchayati Raj minister Y Khemchand said in the Assembly that construction of 103 km long Shirui to Khayang Phungtha PMGSY road is in progress but the road stretching from Shirui to Kachouphung village is targeted to be completed by September, 2022. Minister Khemchand was replying to the question raised by MLA Ram Muivah.

