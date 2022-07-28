Imphal: On the third day of the second session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, relief and disaster management minister Awangbow Newmai informed the House that the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has initiated the Research & Development Activities and ground work for developing regional Landslide Early Warning System (LEWS), which will include the entire North Eastern Region.

Awangbow Newmai addressing the Manipur Legislative Assembly

He added that the evaluation and calibration of the model is still in process and will be made operational after successful ground evaluation w.e.f 2025. This was in response to a question raised by MLA Surjakumar Okram.

Surjakumar Okram

Reporting on the recent massive landslide at Marangching in Noney district, Awangbow informed the Assembly that the total number of fatalities were 58 as on 23rd July, 2022. Three are reported missing while 18 were injured.

Forest Minister Th Biswajit Singh replying to the question raised by MLA Chinlunthang informed that there are 37 reserved forests and 23 protected forests in all districts of Manipur. Cheklaphai covering an area of about 52.84 Sq.Km was declared as Reserved Forest by Manipur State Darbar Resolution No.2 dated 12.12.1945 before the Indian Forest Act, 1927 was enacted in Manipur, the minister added.

Th Biswajit Singh

Leader of the House, N Biren Singh said that steps have been taken up by the state government to curb attacks on non-Manipuris. In the last five years (2017 to July 2022), 20 non-Manipuris have been killed in separate incidents. The CM informed the house that various preventive measures have been taken up by the state government. A total of 14 FIR cases have been registered and investigations are going on whereas one accused has been arrested and remanded into judicial custody.

N Biren Singh

He further informed that the district police have been given instructions to remain alert and curb of attacks on non-Manipuris by way of collection of intelligence, regular surprise frisking/checking, identification of suspects, and regular patrolling of the residential areas where non-Manipuris reside. Deployment of police personnel round the clock at the worksites where non-locals are employed as well as reside has been carried out.

He added that surprise search and verification drives are carried out at random places regularly based on inputs and suspicious activities, and frequent patrolling in and around vulnerable pockets are carried out. Interaction with non-local by officers is done at regular intervals. Local landlords and employers have been asked to be alert about potential threats and to extend cooperation to non-locals. A beat system is being implemented and monitoring of vulnerable areas where significant populations of non-locals reside, is being carried out round the clock.

Earlier, MLA K Ranjit Singh moved a calling attention motion on the reported Night Shelter Home being rented out by a private individual. Labour Minister, Heikham Dingo answered that the matter is currently under judicial process. While clarifying on the calling attention motion by MLA Kh Joykisan Singh on the reported scarcity of water for agricultural purposes in Imphal (East), agriculture minister Th Biswajit informed the House that under the supervision of the Leader of the House, CM Biren Singh, District Level Committee with all the line departments have already been constituted to look into the matter.

Ranjit Singh

The Leader of the House and Chief Minister Biren Singh (additional charge of Home Ministry) laid “The Manipur Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Rules, 2021”.

