Imphal: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh felicitated Solimla Jajo, the silver medalist and Solan Jajo, who secured fourth position, at the recently concluded the 54th Asian Bodybuilding Sports Championship in Maldives at CM’s secretariat on Wednesday.

Solimla Jajo of Kasom Khullen and Solan Jajo of Leishi village, both 17 years of age and from Kamjong district, were among the seven bodybuilders from Manipur who were part of the Team India at the Asia continental event held at Maafushi Island in Maldives from July 15-21.

“Felicitated Miss Solimla Jajo of Kasom Khullen who won a silver medal in the 165 cm category and Miss Solan Jajo of Leishi village, Ukhrul district, who won fourth place at the 160 cm category, representing India at the 54th Asian Bodybuilding Championship,” CM Biren Singh tweeted on Thursday.

Appreciating their achievements at the championship, Singh added, “Well done girls.”

Solimla competed in the open junior women’s medal physique in the 165 cm category while Solan competed in the 160 cm category. They are the first Tangkhul women athletes winning titles in the international fitness competition.

Trained by international bodybuilder Robert L Meitei, both Solimla and Solan have qualified to represent India at the upcoming World championship in Thailand in December this year.

