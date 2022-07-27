Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday unveiled the trophies for the 131st Edition of the Durand Cup 2022 at the City Convention Centre in Imphal and appealed to the people of the state to come out and enjoy the matches and encourage the players and organisers of the Cup, who have brought the Cup to the state to provide exposure to the state’s sporting talents.

For the first time, Imphal will host 10 group matches of the Durand Cup, the oldest football tournament in Asia, from August 18 – September 5, 2022.

The 131st edition of the Cup will be played in three states: Manipur, Assam and West Bengal. In what is also a historic moment for the state, all three Durand Trophies, the President’s Cup, the Durand Cup and the Shimla Trophy reached Imphal and were unveiled by CM Biren Singh during the ceremony.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, CM Biren said it is indeed a matter of great pride and privilege to be present at the monumental event of the unveiling ceremony of trophies for the 131st edition of the Durand Cup, 2022. He thanked the Indian Army and the organizers of the Cup for bringing the iconic tournament to the “Football passionate State of Manipur.”

“I wish the 131st edition of Durand Cup 2022 all the very best and I assure all support in making the tournament bigger and better than the previous years,” he said and further wished the participating teams.

He said Manipur is one of the states producing the highest number of Indian Super League players.

Stating that he had himself played in the tournament as a left defender for BSF in the 1981 edition in which his team won the trophy at Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi, CM said that Durand Cup matches happening in Imphal are like personally walking down the memory lane.

CM wished all success to the tournament and also appreciated YAS minister Govindas Konthoujam and his team for their efforts.

The chief minister also informed us that 10 league matches will be played in Imphal.

The unveiling ceremony was also attended by minister for youth affairs and sports, Govindas Konthoujam, chief secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar, Lieutenant General KK Repswal, Chief of Staff, Eastern Command and Chairman Durand Organising Committee, Major General Navin Sachdeva, Major General Sharawat, IGAR (South), Lieutenant General (Retd) K Himalaya Singh, distinguished guests from military and state administration, Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee Footballer O Bembem, Padma Shri Awardee Rewben Mashangva, former Indian National player P Renedy Singh among others.

The 131st edition of the Durand Cup will be played at five venues of Khuman Lampak Stadium (Imphal), Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium (Guwahati), and Naihati Stadium (Naihati), Kishore Bharati Krirangan and Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Kolkata). Altogether 20 teams, including defending champions FC Goa and runners-up from last year, Mohammedan Sporting, 11 teams from the Indian Super League, four Services teams, NEROA FC, TRAU FC, SUDEVA FC of Delhi and Rajasthan United FC will play in this edition of the Durand Cup.

