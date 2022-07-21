Imphal: Governor of Manipur La Ganesan on Thursday visited Lilong Sub-Division in Thoubal district in line with the district tour program and interacted with District Level Officers (DLOs), representatives of Civil Society Organisations and student leaders.

The Governor heard the grievances and issues faced by the people in the Sub-Division and assured them to extend all possible help.

Speaking at the gathering, Governor Ganesan said many people have benefitted from government schemes. Larger issues like the improvement of health facilities, providing safe drinking water to every household, improvement of the education sector and connectivity etc. will be addressed in a time-bound manner.

He continued that the government is planning to address these issues and works have already been started. Almost all roads will be repaired within nine months and at the latest by a year in the state.

Under Jal Jivan Mission, works have been started to augment existing infrastructures of water supply and safe drinking water will be provided to every household, he added.

On COVID-19 pandemic, Governor said that this dreaded disease was almost nil in the state until one and a half months ago. Unfortunately, during the last month, the number of COVID-19 cases has been increasing but remain under control. We have to be still very careful and alert, he stated.

He also appealed to people to get vaccinated which is the best way to defeat the pandemic.

Lilong AC MLA Alhaj Md Abdul Nasir, while welcoming the Governor, said it is a proud moment that the Governor has come down to hear the grievances and issues faced by the people of the Lilong area and hope that he will help to address the issues. He said, among the issues, the up-gradation of health care facilities is the priority, and he will also apprise the government in this regard. He also announced that a drug de-addiction centre will shortly be opened in Lilong.

Secretary to Governor Bobby Waikhom also spoke on early detection and treatment of Tuberculosis (TB) to achieve India’s goal of TB eradication by 2025.

Governor was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival at the venue by Ahanthem Subhash Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Thoubal and other Officers of the District Administration. Earlier, representatives of civil society organizations and student leaders submitted memoranda raising issues and grievances and urged the Governor to take steps at the earliest.

