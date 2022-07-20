Imphal: A sit-in-protest was held at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal on Wednesday against the bomb attack by miscreants at the residence of the RIMS director at Uripok in Imphal West.

The protest was held in front of A-block at RIMS, Imphal, by the staff of the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Non-teaching Employees’ Welfare Association president Dr W Ranbir Singh has strongly condemned the bomb attack on the residence of the RIMS director. He also appealed not to do such things in the future.

The medical superintendent dean (academic), heads of departments, chief nursing officer, officials, members of patient welfare committee, teachers’ and medical officers’ association (TAMOA), RIMS nurses association (RNAL), Lamphelpat, non-teaching employees welfare association (NTEWA), staff and students participated in the sit-in protest.

Meanwhile, local residents, mostly women folk of Uripok, also staged a sit-in protest against the bomb blast, organised by Uripok Ahanthem Leikai Development Organisation (UALDO).

The suspected IED blast took place inside the residence of RIMS director Prof A Santa Singh late on Monday night.

However, no casualties or injuries were reported as the bomb fell in a pond inside the premises. As per sources, Prof Santa Singh does not stay at his residence.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

So far, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack by the time of filing this report.

Also Read | Manipur: Tangkhul girls win big at Miss Asia competition in Maldives

Trending Stories









