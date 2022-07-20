Imphal: Over the last week, Manipur’s daily COVID-19 positive cases continue to rise with 90 fresh cases reported on Tuesday.

A total of 911 samples were tested for the virus, of which 90 were tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The positivity rate of the day stands at 9.9% while the active cases reached 576.

Imphal West recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases at 51, followed by Imphal East at 20, 7 from Bishnupur, 5 from Ukhrul, two from Thoubal and one each from Churachandpur, Kakching, Noney, Tamenglong and Tengnoupal districts.

Till date, the cumulative number of positive cases is 1,38,123 and the total recovered is 1,35,425 while the recovery rate is 98.05%.

Meanwhile, one more death due to COVID-related complications was reported from Kakching district. The deceased person had co-morbidities and was not vaccinated.

With this, the total number of death in the state is 2,122.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Manipur: Tangkhul girls win big at Miss Asia competition in Maldives

Trending Stories









