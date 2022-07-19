Imphal: 17-year-old Solimla Jajo from Manipur’s Kamjong district has scripted history by winning a silver medal at the 54th Asian Body Building and Physique Sports Championships 2022 at Maafushi Island in Maldives.

She is the first woman from the Tangkhul community to break ground and win a medal in the world of fitness.

Solimla Jajo wins a medal in the world of fitness competition.

Solimla competed in the junior model physique under 165 cm category.

Of the total 28 participating Asian countries, 24 participants competed under the 165 cm category.

While Mungunshagai from Mongolia won the title, Solimla and Bhawika, both from India, were adjudged as first and second runners-up, respectively.

Speaking to EastMojo over the phone from the Maldives, Solimla said, “With the support and love of the people back at home, I could not only participate at the Asian championship event but also won a silver medal.”

Moreover, I got an opportunity to see new places and meet new people. For this, I am ever grateful to all of you, she added happily.

Meanwhile, another young athlete from Kamjong district, Solan Jajo, 17, was placed 4th in the 160 cm category.

“It was such a great experience and privilege for me to be able to take part in the Asian championship and I feel blessed. Even though I was unable to win the medal this time, I am not disheartened since I gave my best shot. And I’ll do better in the upcoming world event,” Solan told EastMojo.

After their maiden international event, Solimla and Solan are now qualified to compete at the upcoming World Championship 2022 in Thailand in December.

Earlier, Solimla won Miss Manipur Women Sports Physique in 2019 and placed in the top five at the All India Federation Cup for senior Women Model Physique categories in 2021 in Uttar Pradesh.

Solan was the lone girl from Manipur to have qualified in the trial and represented the state in Junior Women’s Fitness in the Junior Miss World India held in Pondicherry earlier this year.

Notably, both the young athletes were trained by Robert L Meitei, who himself is an award-winning bodybuilder in Ukhrul district. He was also the one who introduced the girls to sports and has been their mentor and instructor.

