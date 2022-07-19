Noney: Relief & disaster management minister Awangbow Newmai stated that the search operation will continue till Wednesday and will be followed by a review meeting to decide further course of action.

He said this on Tuesday while monitoring the ongoing search operation works at Tupul railway construction landslide hit site at Makhuam village in Noney district. While 56 bodies of victims have been recovered till date, five people are still missing on the 20th day of the joint rescue and search operations. Rescue workers did not find any victims’ remains on Tuesday.

A review meeting was held at the Noney DC‘s office to decide on the status of the search operations and whether or not to continue the same even as remains of five people are yet to be located.

“We have decided to call off the search operation officially by Wednesday evening,” the minister said during the meeting.

Newmai, however, added that a final decision will be taken after consultation with the chief minister on Wednesday.

Newmai said the government has put in concerted efforts in the rescue and search for the missing people. He extended his gratitude to the rescue team, civil and voluntary organisations and the local villagers who have been involved in the search operation for their relentless and tireless efforts.

Newmai also thanked the railway officials and the district administration for the donation given to the relief committee. “I pray and wish that such calamity does not again happen in our area,” he added.

The village authority of Makhuam had also placed a charter of demands to the concerned state and railway authorities for needful compensation and other charitable provisions. The memorandum includes monetary compensation, suitable employment to the existing family members and creating a suitable dumping site to maintain ecological balance, amongst others.

HAC Chairmain MLA Dipu Gangmei, additional chief secretary MH Khan, DC Noney Haulianlal Guite, SP Noney M Gopaldas, ADC Noney S Khapudang, brigadiers of the Assam Rifles, engineers from the railways, SDRF, NDRF & CRPF officials were also present at the meeting.

