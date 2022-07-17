Imphal: One more body of a local woman was retrieved from the landslide debris on Sunday by the search and rescue operation team in Manipur’s Noney district, said official sources.

According to sources, the recovered body has been identified as Thuisinliu Gondaimei, 27. She was among the 79 confirmed victims, including her husband Lungpuilan Gondaimei and three other locals, of the tragic landslide which struck at Makhuam railway construction camp on June 30.

However, her husband and four other persons remain untraceable even after 18 days since the search and rescue operations launched following the catastrophe, sources said.

So far, the search and rescue team has recovered 56 bodies trapped under the landslide debris, while 18 injured persons were rescued safely from the disaster-hit site.

Over 700 personnel from NDRF, SDRF, Police, Fire services, Territorial Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF and local volunteers are engaged in the ongoing rescue work. The team continued its operation till the 18th day to search for the five missing persons from the site with the help of over 30 heavy machinery.

The five missing persons include one Territorial Army personnel, one railway worker and three locals.

A review meeting on the ongoing search and rescue operations by Disaster and Relief Management minister Awangbow Newmai was scheduled to be held on Saturday. However, the meeting has been postponed till Monday. Until then, the search and rescue team will continue its operation to trace the remaining missing victims, added the official sources.

