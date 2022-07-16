Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday inaugurated 100-bedded multi-speciality services to provide world-class cancer treatment at American Oncology Institute (AOI) at Babina Specialty Hospital, Shajiwa in Imphal East.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone for the construction of Babina Multi-Specialty Hospital.

Along with the comprehensive cancer-care facility, the hospital has now expanded its services to specialty departments like neurology, urology, critical care, general surgery, internal medicine, among other to improve specialty-care services in the state.

Lauding the Babina Group and American Oncology Institute for their contribution to the healthcare sector, Chief Minister Biren Singh said, “This state-of-the-art cancer hospital will now be able to provide world class cancer treatment for the people of the state as well as the north-east region and neighboring countries. With this hospital in place, the people of the state can get cancer treatment here itself, thereby saving a lot of money and time in the majority of cases.”

See more This state of the art cancer hospital will now be able to provide world class cancer treatment for the people of the state. With this hospital in place, the people of the state can get cancer treatment here itself, thereby saving a lot of money and time in the majority of cases. pic.twitter.com/RzZMLADnuB — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 15, 2022

The chief minister said that the state government is also building a state-of-the-art cancer hospital at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS). We will soon deliver it to the people of Manipur, he tweeted.

See more The state govt. is also building a state of the art cancer hospital in JNIMS. We will soon deliver it to the people of Manipur. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 15, 2022

He also hailed the officials of Babina Specialty Hospital for their support and cooperation during the 2nd wave of the COVID-19 pandemic by admitting COVID-19 positive patients for treatment even before the inauguration of the hospital itself.

He added that the humanitarian service of the hospital had eased the hardship faced by people due to the non-availability of beds during the pandemic.

He also expressed satisfaction on learning that the hospital had provided treatment facilities to more than 200 patients under PMJAY and over 500 patients under the CMHT scheme.

Singh further mentioned that the opening of the Oncology Institute in the state would help in addressing the financial problems faced by cancer patients and their families for treatment outside the state.

“I applaud Babina Health Care team for their constant hardwork & dedication towards bridging the gap for cancer treatment in our state and for making cancer treatment accessible to all as it is not a “rich man’s disease” and these new facilities will help Manipur recognized as a state equipped to provide world-class cancer treatment,” said PHED minister L Sushindro Meitei on Facebook.

Health minister Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh, minister L Sushindro Meitei, Group CEO, Cancer Treatment Services International Dr Jagprag Singh Gujral, Chairman and MD, Babina Healthcare Dr Thangjam Dhabali, officials of AOI and Babina Healthcare also attended the programme.

