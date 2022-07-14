Noney: Textiles, commerce and industry minister Nemcha Kipgen reached out to the Marangjing (Makhaum) landslide-affected area in the Noney district and handed over financial aid to the relief committee on Thursday.

Expressing her solidarity with the affected families, minister Nemcha also expressed gratitude to all those involved in the rescue operation over the last two weeks.

The minister was on an official visit to inspect an industrial estate at the Duidaipang stream in the Noney district.

Briefing the media, minister Nemcha stated that once the industrial estate is functional in all the districts of Manipur, it will improve the industrial sector in the state.

Entrepreneurs of our state will also hugely contribute to the economy of the state and the rate of employment generation will increase thereby curbing the problem of unemployment amongst skilled youths, the minister said.

The industrial estate will cater as a hub to facilitate the growth of various industries, locally manufactured goods and items and create an entrepreneurship-friendly environment, the minister asserted.

