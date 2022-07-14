Imphal: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Thursday distributed Rs 5 lakh each to the district-level Khelo India Centres (KIC) in 16 districts of the state for preparation/upgradation of sports field, purchase of sports equipment, sports kit and remuneration for engagement of mentor and supporting staff.

Altogether, a total of Rs 1.12 crore has been sanctioned by the Union Ministry of Sports to establish 1000 district-level Khelo India Centres across the country over a period of four years.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

CM Biren Singh said that Archery, Athletics, Boxing, Badminton, Cycling, Fencing, Hockey, Judo, Rowing, Shooting, Swimming, Table Tennis, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Football and traditional sports have been identified as the sports disciplines under the Khelo India Centre.

As such, the Sports Authority of India had approved for opening of the district-level Khelo India Centres for different sports disciplines in 16 districts of Manipur, Singh said.

Singh further stated that the state is slated to churn out world-class sportspeople with this effort made by the Centre in collaboration with the state government.

The distribution function held at CM’s Secretariat was also attended by ministers Govindas Konthoujam and Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh, and concerned officials of the state government.

Also read: Manipur landslide: Search for seven missing to continue for two more days

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









