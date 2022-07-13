Imphal: Amid the sudden surge of COVID-19 in Manipur over the past week, the government on Tuesday announced the closure of schools, including government, government-aided, private and schools affiliated to CBSE, till July 24.

In an order, H Gyan Prakash, commissioner, education schools, government of Manipur stated that the test positivity ratio of over 15% in Manipur was due to an increase in the absolute number of COVID-19 positive cases.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Children below 12 years of age are yet to be vaccinated, thus increasing their vulnerability to get infected by COVID-19 significantly,” it stated.

Both government and government-aided schools have been on summer vacation from June 20 until July 15 and were scheduled to reopen on July 16.

However, in view of the safety of children, the Governor of Manipur ordered that all schools located in the state will be closed for conduct of classes with immediate effect. It will remain closed till July 24 in public interest, it added.

On Tuesday, at least 59 more persons tested positive for COVID-19, taking the present active cases in the state to 216.

However, there are zero reports of COVID-19 death in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of deaths remains at 2,120.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The latest fresh cases were reported from Imphal West (25), Imphal East (21), Chandel (3), Kamjong (2), Senapati (2), Thoubal (1), Bishnupur (1), Ukhrul (1), Kakching (1), Kangpokpi (1) and Noney (1).

With this, the total number of positive cases is 1,37,543 while the cumulative number of recovered cases is 1,35,207.

Also Read | Manipur landslide: Toll of Assam residents rises to 15

Trending Stories









