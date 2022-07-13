

Imphal: In the backdrop of the recent massive landslide in Noney district, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the state government is planning to constitute an expert committee to study and identify the landslide-prone areas in the state, especially in the hills, to prevent loss of lives due to landslides in future.

The proposed committee will consist of experts from the Geological Survey of India and Manipur Remote Sensing Applications Centre (MARSAC) to conduct a survey of land of the hill areas, CM Biren Singh said on the sidelines of handing over of ex-gratia to family members of the victims of the landslide in Churachandpur on July 8.

On Monday, the chief minister handed over cheques amounting to Rs 5 lakh each to the families of two deceased persons namely Buotsai and Lalnunzir under Parbung sub-division in Pherzawl district. Financial assistance of Rs 50,000 and Rs 10,000 were also handed over to the five seriously injured persons and also to the five persons who suffered minor injuries.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister expressed his deepest condolences to the families of persons who lost their lives and also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured persons. He said the ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh had been given by adding Rs 1 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Rs 4 lakh, which are notified under relevant Acts.

He further stated that injured persons could also avail of the benefits of Chief Minister-gi Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT) if the financial assistance provided couldn’t cover the treatment cost.

The chief minister also appreciated the support of civil society organisations for extending all possible help for the rescue of persons affected by such natural calamities. He also appealed to the public to inform the authority concerned if any untoward incident or natural calamity occur affecting the lives of people.

Relief and Disaster Management minister Awangbow Newmai, Additional Chief Secretaries MH Khan and V Vumlunmang, officials of District Administration Churachandpur and Pherzawl and Relief and Disaster Management Department also attended the programme, among others.

On July 8, a Bolero camper carrying 12 passengers faced a sudden landslide after crossing Saihum village along NH-102 Tipaimukh road while travelling from Leijangphal towards Churachandpur.

Prior to this incident, Manipur was hit by a tragic landslide at Makhuam railway construction camp in Noney district on June 30, killing at least 52 persons, including Territorial Army personnel and railway workers. Search and rescue work continued at the landslide ground zero on the 13th day to trace the nine missing persons.

