Imphal: In a major development in the war on drugs campaign, Manipur Police arrested one person and seized suspected opium weighing 136.03 kg from a Rajasthan-bound truck in Imphal West district on Monday night, said an official.

According to an official, the seized drugs were worth Rs 10 crore in the international market.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, Imphal West SP Ksh Shivakanta said that based on specific information about the transportation of huge contraband items, a team of commandos along with gazetted officers rushed to the Minuthong area and intercepted a truck bearing several Rajasthan at around 6:30 pm.

The truck was coming from North AOC towards the Minuthong area, said the SP.

Upon checking the vehicle, the team found a hidden modified compartment on the backside of the truck which was suspected to be concealing some illegal items. Later, the team recovered at least 131 packages of suspected opium from the modified compartment, said SP Shivakanta.

According to him, another seven more such packages were found on the dashboard of the vehicle, totalling 138 packages containing suspected opium.

During a preliminary investigation, the truck driver disclosed that he received the packages from one unknown person under the instruction of Om Prakash, a resident of Jodhpur in Rajasthan. The seized drugs were supposed to transport to Rajasthan.

The arrested truck driver has been identified as Saddhik Mohammad, 44, a resident of Indira Nagar, Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

A case has been registered against the truck driver in Imphal West Police Station for further investigation, added the SP.

