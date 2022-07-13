Imphal: Ahead of the presidential election, poll materials, including ballot boxes and papers, have arrived safely in Imphal and moved to the strong room at the Assembly Secretariat on Wednesday.
The 16th Presidential Election 2022 is scheduled for July 18.
Taking to their Twitter handle, the CEO Manipur said “Election materials for the 16th Presidential Election arrived safely today at Imphal and were moved to the Strong Room at the Assembly Secretariat.”
All preparations for the smooth conduct of the poll on 18 July 2022 have been undertaken, it added.
On Tuesday, the Election Commission of India distributed and dispatched designated ballot boxes, ballot papers, special pens and other sealed election materials to the state legislative assembly secretariats for the conduct of the presidential election.
