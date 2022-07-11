Imphal: Two more bodies were recovered on the 12th day of the ongoing search operations in the tragic landslide incident in Manipur’s Noney district on Monday, said an official.

The two recovered bodies are suspected to be of civilians, belonging to VSC (Venkata Sai Construction), an agency deployed at the railway construction site.

With this, the death toll in the Makhuam railway construction camp landslide rose to 52. So far, only 18 injured persons, 13 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians, have been rescued from the landslide-affected area.

The joint task force team continues to search for the remaining nine missing persons believed to have been buried under the debris of the landslide at Makhuam.

Water resources, disaster and relief management minister Awangbow Newmai, who has been closely monitoring ground zero of the landslide situation, visited the site for the sixth time on Monday and took stock of the ongoing search operation.

The minister also chaired a review meeting with villagers and all the top officials of the rescue team, including additional chief secretary MH Khan, Noney deputy commissioner Haulianlal Guite and Noney SP M Gopaldas at the spot.

During the meeting, the minister said the search for the victims of Marangjing (Makhuam) landslide will continue for three more days. He added that the operation will continue till all the victims were found.

Considering the hardships faced by the officials and volunteers who had been carrying out the rescue and search operation for 12 days, Newmai said a meeting will be held to discuss adding forces to the rescue team. The minister also requested the Army, NDRF, SDRF and volunteers for full cooperation until all the missing persons were found.

The tragic landslide at the under-construction railway station, including the 107 Territorial Army (TA) camp deployed in the area, at Makhuam in Noney district on June 30 is one of the deadliest incidents in Manipur in recent times.

