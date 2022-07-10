Imphal: The Tengnoupal district administration on Sunday lifted the prohibitory order imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC in Moreh after improvement in the law and order situation in the border town.

As per the order issued by Tengnoupal district magistrate Mannuamching, the prohibitory order imposed was lifted after a joint meeting with CSOs leaders of Moreh in connection with the death of two missing individuals who were later found at Tamu Hospital in Myanmar on Saturday.

As per sources, shops at the border town Moreh reopened on Sunday morning. However, the community leaders have advised people not to enter Myanmar for the time being.

Earlier, the district administration imposed \prohibitory orders in the border town and tightened security after two Tamil men from Moreh were allegedly killed in Myanmar’s Tamu town.

P Mohon, 28 and Aiyanaar, 35, who were auto drivers in Moreh, were gunned down by unknown gunmen when they visit their friend in Tamu on Tuesday. Following the incident, a large number of protesters from Moreh stormed the sentry post of the army in Tamu, while demanding to hand over the bodies of the two men.

The state government had also sent additional security forces to Moreh to maintain law and order.

