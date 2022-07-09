Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has extended his condolences and announced ex-gratia for the victims of the tragic landslide that took place at Tipaimukh along the National Highway-102 in Churachandpur district on Friday.

The chief minister on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased, Rs 50,000 to critically injured and Rs 10,000 to those who sustained minor injuries.

Notably, two women were reportedly killed and several others sustained injuries, including two children, when a passenger vehicle with 12 persons on board came under the debris of a landslide in Churachandpur on Friday.

Extending his condolences to the bereaved families, CM Biren Singh said, “Deeply anguish to hear about an accident at NH-150A where a Bolero Camper travelling to Tipaimukh fell was taken down to a cliff by a landslide. In this unfortunate accident, 2 persons identified as Buotsei (48) and Lalnunzir (40) died on the spot and 7 other passengers were seriously injured.”

My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured, said the chief minister.

“The government will extend a sum Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia to the families of the deceased, Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured and Rs 10,000 to those with minor injuries,” Singh added.

CM Biren Singh also expressed his gratitude to all the villagers who extended help to the victims.

