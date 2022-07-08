Churachandpur: In yet another tragic incident, one woman was reportedly killed and several others sustained injuries when a passenger vehicle with 12 persons on board came under the debris of a landslide in Churachandpur district on Friday morning, said sources.

As per sources, the incident took place around 6:50 am at Tipaimukh along the National Highway-102 between Santing and Saihuan village, about 85 km from the district headquarters.

The passenger vehicle was on the way to Churachandpur from Pherzawl when the incident took place.

“The unfortunate incident happened when the driver of the vehicle was clearing the uprooted trees that were blocking the road, following which a landslide occurred and the vehicle fell into a 100-meter-deep gorge,” said the source.

At least 12 passengers, including two infants, were travelling in a Mahindra Bolero Camper when the landslide hit the vehicle.

The woman passenger who died on the spot hailed from Sipuikon village.

Locals extended help in the rescue and relief work.

Later, troops of Assam Rifles rushed to the spot, and took the injured passengers to its post at Aina Camp and provided emergency medical assistance, said the Assam Rifles official. Later, the injured passengers were shifted to the district hospital in Churachandpur for further treatment, he added.

Notably, the incident occurred just a week after a massive landslide hit an under-construction railway station in the Noney district, killing 49 persons, including Territorial Army personnel, and injuring at least 18 others. The rescue operation continues to trace the remaining 12 missing persons from the landslide-affected area at Makhuam.

Also read: Manipur landslide: Death toll at 49 as rescuers find 1 more body

