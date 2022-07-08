Imphal: The Manipur government has reportedly sent additional security forces to the border town of Moreh in Tengnoupal district for maintaining law and order after two Indians were killed in Myanmar on Tuesday.

As per the report, tension erupted along the Indo-Myanmar border after two Tamil youths from Moreh town were allegedly gunned down by Pyu Shaw Htee, an outfit supported by Myanmar’s military junta in Tamu in neighbouring Myanmar.

The victims – P Mohan (28) and M Iyanar (35) – were visiting friends in Tamu town when the alleged incident occurred.

On Friday, state officials, including DIG Worngam Ningshen and Tengnoupal DC, met the families of the victims in Moreh and assured them that talks are on in the highest level to bring back the bodies of the victims.

Residents of Moreh on Wednesday staged a protest in front of the local police station, demanding to return the bodies of the victims, which, as per the report, is yet to be handed over by the Myanmar government.

In wake of the tension and apprehension of violence, the Tengnoupal district administration has imposed prohibitory order under CrPC 144 in the entire town of Moreh until further order.

Moreover, all business transaction in the border town of Moreh has been shut since Wednesday in protest against the incident and is likely to continue until the bodies of the two victims are handed over to their families.

Meanwhile, residents from both Moreh and Tamu have stopped crossing over as the border towns continue to reel under tension, bringing the Indo-Myanmar trade activities to a complete halt.

