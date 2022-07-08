Ukhrul: Two young female athletes from Manipur’s Kamjong district are all set to represent India by competing at the upcoming Miss Asia to be held in Maldives.

Solimla Jajo from Kasom Khullen and Solan Jajo from Leishi village under Kamjong district, both 17 years old, are among the first women from the Tangkhul community to break ground and represent India in the world of fitness.

Solimla and Solan are also the only two women among the eight bodybuilders from Manipur who made it to the Indian bodybuilding team for the 54th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship to be held in the Maldives between July 15-21.

This will the maiden international competition for the girls as they prep for the upcoming competition with intensive training at Royal Gymnasium in Ukhrul district under instructor and advisor Robert L Meitei over the past months.

Solan Jajo

Instructor Meitei is also an international bodybuilder who has trained and produced several acclaimed athletes in fitness sports from the hill district.

Solimla will be competing in the 165 cm senior model physique while Solan has qualified for the contest in the below 160 cm senior model physique category.

Speaking to EastMojo, Solan said had joined the gym in 2020 to lose weight, at the age of 15. She, however, came to know about fitness sports later when she rejoined the gym in February 2022 and started preparing for the upcoming world event.

“I am training very hard for the upcoming championship. I am putting all my time and effort into maintaining a strict diet, controlling sugar, oil intake and salt, among others,” said Solan, who also just cleared her class 12 board exam.

Solan Jajo with her family

At present, the duo train four hours a day, two hours in the morning and two in the evening.

The eldest daughter among the four siblings, Solon hopes to run her own gymnasium in the future.

“Through this achievement, I want to promote the sport. My big dream is to become a fitness ambassador and ten years from now, I want to open up a gym of my own, inspire the youths and create a healthier community,” added Solan.

Solimla Jajo

For Solimla, financial constraints made buying dietary supplements a challenge. After the death of her father, she was raised by her paternal aunt from Class 3-10. Later, her single mother took care of Solimla along with her three other siblings by running a shop.

Joining the gym not only keeps her fit and well, but also helps her be more confident. Through her achievement, Solimla hopes to inspire others, especially the younger generation, toward healthy living.

Solan Jajo with her mother (R) and aunt

Apart from Miss Asia competition, Solimla and Solan will be representing India at the 13th WBPF World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship 2022 to be held in Thailand later this year.

Ahead of the international fitness championship, the Body Builder’s Association of Ukhrul District (BBAUD) had earlier felicitated the two young bodybuilders on qualifying for the championships and wished them the best for the upcoming events.

Notably, Solimla won Miss Manipur Women Sports Physique in 2019 and placed in the top five at the All India Federation Cup for senior Women Model Physique categories in 2021 in Uttar Pradesh.

Body Builder’s Association of Ukhrul District (BBAUD) had earlier felicitated the two young bodybuilders on qualifying for the championships

Solan was the lone girl from Manipur to have qualified in the trials and represented the state in Junior Women’s Fitness in the Junior Miss World India held in Pondicherry earlier this year.

According to instructor Robert, the upcoming women’s fitness in sports physique will be judged based on the T-walk, the quadrat turn, skin and muscle tone, slimness, optional posing routine (1 min freestyle) and healthy appearance of the participant.

