Noney: One more body of a Territorial Army personnel and some body parts were recovered on the seventh day of search operations on Wednesday, taking the total death toll in the unfortunate landslide in Manipur’s Noney district to 49.

The remains of 13 missing persons, including five locals, who are believed to have been buried under the debris after the massive landslide hit the railway construction site at Makhuam are yet to be traced.

Despite the relentless efforts to trace the missing persons with the help of heavy machinery, including sophisticated wall imaging radars, the joint task force is facing difficulties in locating search sites also due to riverbed channeling, Noney deputy commissioner Haulianlal Guite said.

“Earlier, the rescue team identified two locations for search and rescue work. However, they are now focusing on riverbed since some bodies were found from that location,” Guite said.

Of the total 80 confirmed victims, 18 persons, including 13 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians, were rescued from the massive landslide that took place at the railway construction site at Makhuam on June 29.

Earlier, the disaster management minister Awangbow Newmai had assured that the rescue operation involving the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, NDRF, SDRF, state police and local volunteers, will continue till all the victims are found.

The massive landslide had hit the 107 Territorial Army camp deployed at Makhuam railway yard construction site, protecting the under-construction railway line of Imphal-Jiribam.

