Imphal: Droupadi Murmu, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, was on her maiden visit to Manipur on Tuesday evening to seek support for the presidential election scheduled on July 16.

She was accompanied by Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pratima Bhowmik.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Chief minister N Biren Singh along with his cabinet ministers and BJP Manipur unit chief A Sharda Devi welcomed Draupadi at Imphal airport.

Later in the evening, Draupadi interacted with BJP MLAs and its allies at Imphal Hotel.

“Held a meeting with all the MLAs of BJP-led Govt and Hon’ble MPs of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha today and deliberated on the preparation for the upcoming Presidential election,” tweeted CM Biren Singh.

See more Held a meeting with all the MLAs of BJP-led Govt and Hon’ble MPs of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha today and deliberated on the preparation for the upcoming Presidential election.



We are confident that, Smt Draupadi Murmu Ji will become the next President of India. pic.twitter.com/UHZjfDhFBO — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 5, 2022

We are confident that Smt Draupadi Murmu Ji will become the next President of India, added Singh.

According to the chief minister, before the meeting with all MLAs and MPs, NDA presidential candidate Murmu led a condolence prayer of the victims of the recent landslide in Noney district by observing one minute silence.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

See more Before the meeting with all MLAs and MPs begun, Smt Draupadi Murmu Ji led a condolence prayer of the victims of the recent landslides in Noney district by observing one-minute silence . May their soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/cun0uAlrh2 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 5, 2022

Manipur has two Lok Sabah MPs, one of BJP and the other is Naga People’s Front, an ally of the BJP. The lone Rajya Sabha MP is also from BJP.

Altogether, the N Biren Singh-led government has 32 BJP MLAs and five NPF MLAs. Other political parties who have extended support to the state government included NPP with seven MLAs, JDU with six, and KPA with two and three Independents.

Also read: Manipur: Fire breaks out in Ukhrul, 3 shops gutted

Trending Stories









