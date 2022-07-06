Imphal: In a major development, two cadres, including one woman, of proscribed groups People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) and Manipur Naga Revolutionary Front (MNPF) were arrested by security forces along with Manipur police in two separate operations.

In the first, Phundrei Battalion of Assam Rifles apprehended a woman cadre of proscribed group PREPAK from Sugnu Bazar in Kakching district on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Based on specific input, troops of Assam Rifles along with Manipur Police launched an operation, which led to the apprehension.

The arrested insurgent has been handed over to Sugnu Police Station for further investigation.

In another operation, Keithelmanbi Battalion of Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Manipur Police apprehended a self-styled defence secretary of banned outfit MNPF in Imphal East district on Tuesday.

Based on specific input, troops of Assam Rifles along with Manipur Police launched an operation, which led to the apprehension of the insurgent.

The apprehended insurgent have been handed over to Lamlai Police Station for further investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read: Odisha FC signs left-back Denechandra Meitei

Trending Stories









