Manipur: Two militants of banned Kuki outfit arrested

Imphal: Two militants belonging to the banned United Kuki National Army (UKNA) outfit have been nabbed in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, police said on Wednesday.
Acting on a tip-off, a police team launched a search operation in Tuibong area and nabbed the duo on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police Shivanand Surve said.
A car was seized from their possession, he said, adding that a case was registered with Churachandpur Police Station and further investigation was underway.
