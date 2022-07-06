Manipur: Two militants of banned Kuki outfit arrested

Imphal: Two militants belonging to the banned United Kuki National Army (UKNA) outfit have been nabbed in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team launched a search operation in Tuibong area and nabbed the duo on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police Shivanand Surve said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

A car was seized from their possession, he said, adding that a case was registered with Churachandpur Police Station and further investigation was underway.

Also Read | Manipur: 2 insurgents of PREPAK, MNPF arrested in separate ops

Trending Stories









