Imphal: Manipur Governor La Ganesan on Tuesday visited Assam Rifles Multispecialty Hospital at Head Quarters IGAR (South) at Mantripukhri in Imphal and enquired about the health condition of the injured landslide survivors who have been undergoing treatment there.

He enquired about the seven injured army personnel of 107 Infantry Battalion (TA) and expressed solidarity with them and also prayed for a speedy recovery.

Similarly, Lieutenant General P C Nair, AVSM, YSM, Director General Assam Rifles visited Assam Rifles Multispeciality Hospital and interacted with the injured soldiers who survived the catastrophic landslide at Tupul in Noney district on 30 June.

DG Assam Rifles also enquired about their well-being and prayed for their speedy recovery.

Of the 80 victims in the tragic landslide incident, 18 persons, including 13 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians were rescued. The death toll from the landslide rose to 47 and 14 persons remain missing, including five locals.

On Tuesday, unfortunately, no mortal remains were recovered from the debris despite the relentless effort put on by the joint task force of NDRF, SDRF, Army, Assam Rifles, police and local volunteers, said Noney DC Haulianlal Guite.

