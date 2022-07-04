Imphal: Two cadres of the proscribed NSCN (K-YA) surrendered with arms to the Somsai Battalion of Assam Rifles in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Friday, said an official.

The cadres laid down one .22 pistol, one .22 pen pistol and one .32 pistol along with other ammunitions to Somsai Battalion in the presence of Manipur Police.

Security Forces complimented the cadres for the decision and wished that all those who have chosen the wrong path, rejoin the mainstream and live a happy and peaceful life.

