Imphal: Manipur water resources, relief & disaster management minister Awangbow Newmai, who has been personally supervising operations on ground zero of the landslide affected areas in Noney district, on Monday said that search efforts will continue until all the missing victims were found.

On Monday, the search teams found four more bodies from the debris, taking the death toll to 46, Newmai said.

The search operation is continuing on a fifth day to find the remaining 16 missing persons who are believed to have been buried under the debris after the massive landslide brought don the site of a mega railway construction project at Makhuam.

The minister also appealed to the people of the state not to visit the site and to donate the relief material through proper channels. The minister personally reached the rescue site and instructed the security to focus on the suspected site where the victims are expected to be buried.

Newmai also reached out to the victim’s family at Makhuam (Marangching) and assured all possible assistance from the state government under the supervision of chief minister N Biren Singh. He also sought cooperation and support from all sections to successfully execute the rescue operation.

Newmai expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for their concern on the incident and for providing assistance by sending NDRF personnel and required manpower.

