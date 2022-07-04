Noney: The death toll in the unfortunate landslide incident in Manipur’s Noney district rose to 46 after four more bodies were recovered from the debris on Monday, an official said.

Till 2:30 pm, four dead bodies, including one Territorial Army personnel and one civilian, were retrieved from the landslide site, said the official. The other two bodies were yet to be identified at the time of filing this report.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Despite adverse weather conditions since Saturday night, the search operations continue on a fifth day to find the remaining 16 missing persons believed to have been buried under the debris after the massive landslide brought down a mega railway project construction site at Makhuam.

On Sunday, a total of eight bodies, including a two-year-old child, were recovered from the debris.

Rescue operations carried out in the landslide area of Noney district

Union Minister of State Dr Subhas Sarkar visited the landslide site on Sunday and assessed the ongoing search and rescue operations undertaken by the NDRF, SDRF, Army, Assam Rifles, police and local volunteers.

Speaking to media persons, MoS Dr Sarkar said the Center has taken the landslide incident very seriously and is ready to provide all possible help in rescue operations.

Of the 80 confirmed victims at the unfortunate landslide incident at Makhuam in Noney district, the joint task force rescued 18 persons alive and 45 recovered mortal remains.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Locals join NDRF and Army personnel in rescue operations

Also Read | Manipur landslide: CM hands over Rs 50k each to jawans injured at Noney

Trending Stories









