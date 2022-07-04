Imphal: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Sunday visited the Assam Rifles multi-speciality hospital at Mantripukhri in Imphal and met the jawans who were injured during the landslide at Tupul Yard Railway construction camp in Noney district.

CM Biren Singh handed Rs 50,000 each to seven 107 BN Territorial Army personnel who are currently undergoing treatment at Assam Rifles military hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The seven injured personnel have been identified as Havildar Marjision Singh, Lance Naik Havildar Nima Onchu Sherpa, Hirdya Tamang, Rifleman Siddanth Chhetri, Rifleman Sarangthem Shyamchandra Singh and chef Kinkar Parua.

“Visited the Army hospital at IGAR south headquarters to spend some time with the jawans who got injured in the recent landslide at Tupul. Thankful to all of them for their incredible service to the Nation. Extended a sum of Rs 50,000 to each jawan and wished them speedy recovery,” tweeted CM Biren Singh.

See more Visited the Army hospital at IGAR South Headquarters to spend some time with the jawans who got injured in the recent landslide at Tupul. Thankful to all of them for their incredible service to the Nation. Extended a sum of Rs 50,000 to each jawan and wished them speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/8YUck2Wjzz — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 3, 2022

Health minister Dr Sapam Ranjan, chief secretary Rajesh Kumar, DGP P Doungel and other officials accompanied the chief minister during the visit.

A wreath-laying ceremony was also organised by Army and Assam Rifles for seven mortal remains of soldiers of 107 Infantry Battalion (TA) at the Imphal airport, said a statement from Assam Rifles.

GOC, Red Shield Division and IG, Assam Rifles (south) laid the wreaths on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, GOC in-charge Eastern Command and GOC, Spear Corps.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The gathering paid rich tributes to brave hearts before the mortal remains were taken to their respective native places by IAF aircraft, it added.

Until Sunday, of the 80 confirmed victims at the unfortunate landslide incident at Makhuam in Noney district, the joint task force have rescued 18 persons, while 42 persons still remain untraceable. The search and rescue team, however, is continuing its operation to trace the remaining 20 missing persons.

Body identification has become increasingly difficult due to tissue deterioration. Moreover, finding missing bodies has also become difficult as our ability to trace them decreases with depth, said Noney DC Haulianlal Guite.

Also read: Over 16,000 parents waiting to adopt a child for past 3 years: Official data

Trending Stories









