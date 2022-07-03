Noney: Search and rescue operations for landslide victims in Manipur’s Noney district continued for the fourth day, with four more mortal remains recovered on Sunday morning, said Noney deputy commissioner Haulianlal Guite.

Of the four, two bodies are of Territorial Army personnel. The other two remain unidentified at the time of filing this report, he said.

The joint task force comprising NDRF, SDRF, Army, Assam Rifles, police and local volunteers intensified the search and rescue operations to find the remaining 24 missing persons from the landslide-affected area.

The unfortunate incident occurred at Makhuam (Marangjing) Yard Railway Construction Camp in the Noney district on Wednesday.

On Saturday, Assam’s water resource minister Pijush Hazarika who had arrived in Manipur, visited the landslide site along with Manipur health minister Dr Sapam Ranjan and CAF&PD minister L Susindro Meitei and took stock of the ongoing rescue operation.

To ensure a smooth operation and address the congested parking area, Noney DC has issued an order restricting general vehicular movement at ground zero where the rescue operations are underway.

“To avoid a pile-up of vehicles and visitors at ground zero of the Marangjing landslide, Noney, and ensure there is the smooth, efficient operation of vehicles used in the landslide search and rescue operation, only official vehicles and vehicles used in search and rescue operations will be allowed to go beyond the NH-37 junction point,” stated DC Guite.

For other vehicles, only those with entry passes issued from the office of the DC will be allowed to enter ground zero, he said.

DC Guite further asked SDO Haochong to issue the entry passes to vehicles only on reasonable grounds after consulting with the DC and SP.

He further requested the vehicles carrying relief materials from CSOs and other well-wishers to deposit the materials at the DC office.

