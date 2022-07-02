Noney: Search and rescue operations to recover the remaining missing persons under the landslide debris at the railway construction site in Noney district in Manipur continued for the third day on Saturday. However, downpour in several parts of the state, including the landslide-affected area, has hampered the rescue and recovery operations.

At least six more mortal remains were recovered on Saturday, taking the death toll to 29.

On Saturday morning, another landslide occurred at the Tupul Yard Railway construction camp, where search and operations are underway for the third consecutive day to recover the remaining missing persons. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported from the fresh landslide.

“The situation in the landslide-affected area of Tupul is still serious due to rainfall in the morning, we are expecting the bad weather to persist,” Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted.

So far, 18 injured person and 25 deceased have been recovered. 38 persons are still missing.@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/58y06Ui2Ac — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 2, 2022

In an advisory to the public, Haulianlal Guite, Noney deputy commissioner, stated that with rainfall since morning and bad weather condition which is likely to continue, the future is unknown.

“Due to the unfortunate landslide at Tupul Yard Railway construction camp, the flow of the Ijei river has also been obstructed by the debris, creating a dam-like storage condition, which if breached will wreak havoc in the low-lying areas of Noney district headquarters,” said DC Guite.

However, appealing to the public not to panic, he said that all efforts are being undertaken using a dozen earth movers to make a clear channel for allowing safe passage of the stored water.

He also advised the public living in downstream locations to take necessary precautions and asked children not to go near the river.

Whoever can evacuate is also advised to evacuate. The public is further advised to stay alert and be prepared for any assistance in case rain conditions deteriorate further, Guite added.

Meanwhile, according to the district administration, more than 400 personnel across multiple central and state departments are involved in search and rescue work at the Makhuam-Marangjing landslide site.

