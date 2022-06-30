Imphal: In a heart wrenching incident, six people, including two territorial army personnel, have been reportedly killed and at least 60 people, including locals and Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) staff, are missing after a massive landslide hit the railway construction site at Manipur’s Noney district late on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred at Makhuam village near Tupul when a river flowing through Tamenglong and Noney districts was completely blocked due to the massive landslide.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

As per sources, at least 13 people have been rescued so far, but more people are feared trapped under the debris. The injured individuals are being treated at the Noney Army Medical unit.

The incident is very close to Tupul where the construction of the railway lines and station is in progress.

Rescue operations by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles were also reportedly hampered due to fresh landslides and bad weather. The Army helicopters are said to be on standby waiting for the weather to clear.

According to locals, the massive landslide has blocked the Ijei river in Noney district, leading to fears of flash floods once the river water level rises. They fear the river bank will break and heavy water flow will destroy the paddy fields downstream.

At the time of filing this report, however, locals said the river had started flowing by itself and broken the obstruction with water pressure. This, they add, will make rescue operations all the more difficult.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Meanwhile, Noney deputy commissioner Haulianlal Guite issued an advisory to the public to stay alert and remain prepared for any assistance in case the rain conditions deteriorate further.

“The flow of Ijei river has been obstructed by the debris due to landslide at Tupul Yard Railway constriction camp, creating a dam-like condition which if breached will wreak havoc to the low lying areas of Noney district headquarters, and as the condition is still developing and the future is unknown, the general public is hereby advised to take their own precautions, and especially ensure children do not come out near the river,” said DC Guite.

He further advised commuters to avoid travelling along the National Highway 37 road due to multiple road blockages.

District administration in coordination with various national and state teams are undertaking search and rescue as well as relief operations work is underway, he added.

This is a developing story.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Manipur sends relief material, rescue team to flood-hit Assam

Trending Stories









